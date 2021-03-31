A 28-year-old girl who received the “AstraZeneca” vaccine 6-7 days ago was hospitalized yesterday due to thrombotic reaction, said Health Minister Venko Filipce who visited the polyclinic “Jane Sandanski” where this morning began the vaccination of people over 77 years with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

We have a case of a 28-year-old girl hospitalized since yesterday with a thrombotic effect after she had received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Serbia. The reaction occurred six to seven days after the vaccination, and she has no underlying conditions, said Filipce.

He pointed out that so far there is no recommendation that something preventive should be done to the citizens who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Filipce assures that there are no registered side effects of this vaccine in the elderly, and stressed that Macedonia will not give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 60 until all analysis are obtained.