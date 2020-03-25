29 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry informed. Number of patients according to the cities the live in: Skopje (20), Kumanovo (3), Veles (3), Prilep (2) and Debar (1).

Thus, the total number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 until12:00 today is 177.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (108), in Debar (41) and one deceased, in Stip (7), in Kumanovo (11) and one deceased, in Veles (3), in Kavadarci (2), in Ohrid (2) and in Gostivar (1) and Prilep (2).