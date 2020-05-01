The Ministry of Health informed that today the Institute of Public Health registered 69 recovered patients. 18 of the recovered patients were registered in Skopje, 36 in Kumanovo, 1 in Debar, 1 in Stip, 10 in Veles and 1 in Gevgelija.

In the past 24 hours, 362 tests were performed and 29 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed. 11 cases were registered in Skopje, 4 in Kumanovo, 3 in Prilep, 2 in Tetovo, 6 in Veles, 3 in Kocani.

Two people from Prilep died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, a 55-year-old patient hospitalized on April 24 and an 87-year-old patient hospitalized on April 27, both in serious condition and respiratory failure. The institute registered another Covid-19 death in Prilep, a 69-year-old woman, who died at home. A 62-year-old patient from the village of Zrnovci (Kocani) died at the “8 September” hospital who was hospitalized on April 21.

The total number of cases diagnosed in our country stands at 1,494, the number of recovered patients is 807, the number of deaths is 81, and currently the number of active cases in the country is 606.