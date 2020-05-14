The Healthcare Ministry informed that there were 29 newly diagnosed coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours. There were 349 tests conducted in this period and most of the new cases ere diagnosed in the capital Skopje – 9, Prilep – 6 and Tetovo – 5, while there rest were evenly distributed between Struga, Veles, Bitola and Ohrid.

This brings the total number of patients to 1.723, with 393 active cases and 1.235 patients officially considered to be healed. The death toll remains at 95.

Fourteen patients had to be hospitalized over the past 24 hours in the two two main clinics in Skopje, where there are now 69 patients – seven on mechanical ventilation. Minister Venko Filipce said that plans are being made to close one of them – the “8th of September” hospital, and move all its and future patients to the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje, in order to open the former hospital for normal operations.