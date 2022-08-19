In the municipality of Centar Zupa today, the day before tomorrow’s vote for mayor, 29 sick and frail persons exercised their right to vote at home.

All 29 people whose request was approved voted. Let me remind you that we received 32 requests, but three were rejected, because the persons were not registered in the single voters’ list, Nedzip Iljaz, chairman of the Municipal Election Commission, told MIA.

He assesses that today’s voting and the distribution of election material went smoothly.