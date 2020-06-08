127 new coronavirus patients have been registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, seven patients have recovered while three have passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Most of new cases are registered in Skopje (67), followed by Kumanovo-1, Debar-1, Stip-33, Tetovo-10, Struga-5, Ohrid-6, Kocani-2 and Probistip-2.

Three patients have passed away in the past 24 hours. A 70-year-old patient from Kumanovo, a 62-year-old patient from Skopje and a 78-year-old patient also from Skopje have died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

Institute of Public Health said that seven patients have recovered, of which four in Skopje, two in Tetovo, and one in Gostivar.

702 tests were maperformed in the past 24 hours. Of those, 28 tests were made as part of the screening under way in kindergartens in Kocani. All of these tests came back negative.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 3,152 cases. 1,653 people recovered and the number of active cases is 1,343.

Death toll has reached 156.