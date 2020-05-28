38 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 16 patients have recovered and three have passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Thursday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 1, Kumanovo – 1, Prilep – 4, Veles – 9, Bitola – 1.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 24, Kumanovo – 4, Shtip – 4, Tetovo – 3, Bitola – 1, Negotino – 2.

Three coronavirus patients, aged 74, 57, and 53 have passed away. The first patient was from Tetovo, hospitalized at the Diseases Clinic since May 21. The second, also from Tetovo, was treated at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje since May 23, while the third was hospitalized at the “Remedika” hospital in Skopje and tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem.

The total number of coronavirus patients since the onset of the epidemic is 2,077. Of these 1,486 people have recovered, 122 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 469.

Thus, of the 2,077 coronavirus patients in Macedonia now, Skopje has 771 (of which 232 active), Kumanovo-442 (of which 36 active), Debar-51, Stip-54 (of which 19 active), Prilep-211 (of which 43 active), Tetovo-182 (of which 71 active), Struga-77 (of which 9 active), Veles-128 (of which 31 active), Bitola-29 (of which 7 active), Ohrid-23 (of which 8 active), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-22 (of which 4 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-3 (of which 1 active), Kriva Palanka-6, Radovis-4, Krusevo-3, Kocani-31, Probishtip-2, Kicevo-2, Negotino-12 (of which 5 active and 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3, Delcevo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-3 (of which 1 active), Kratovo-2 (of which 1 active), Berovo-1, Sveti Nikole-1 (active).

Over the past 24 hours, 560 coronavirus tests have been carried out, of which 168 within the screening process of kindergartens and gerontology institutes across the country.

According to the Ministry, three new patients were admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. A total of 47 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time. One patient is on ventilator, while 20 need oxygen support.

Nine new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 29 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Seven patients show severe symptoms and six others are put on ventilators.

Five COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Bitola, while three are treated for the infection at home. In Shtip, nine coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital and seven at home.

A total of 38 patients, who have tested positive or show coronavirus symptoms, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Veles, Kumanovo, Prilep and Ohrid, reads the press release.