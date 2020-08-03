There were 689 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 90 patients have recovered, while 3 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

New cases were reported in Gostivar-22, Skopje-14, Stip-13, Kumanovo-8, Vinica-4, Kavadarci-3, Berovo-3, Sveti Nikole-3, Kicevo-2, Struga-1, Kocani-1.

Three patients passed away, one from Bitola (aged 73), one from Demir Hisar (73) and one from Skopje (44).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 11,128 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 6,972 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 500.

At the moment, there are 3,656 active cases across the country, of which 1,363 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 106,047 tests performed in the country until now.