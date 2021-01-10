The demands from UNESCO and the fact that we are one step closer to declaring the Ohrid region an endangered heritage, three years after Zernovski, Ademi and Zaev lied that they did or saved something, speaks of the shameless irresponsibility of this government. They literally lied three years ago, hid laws in drawers, lied abroad, lied at home, did not lift a finger to do something about the destruction of the lake, or the illegal buildings, or additional urbanization. They literally lost 4 years of time, only to turn out to be doing something, while the damage and negligence only increased further. This also shows what kind of fraudsters we are talking about, Ivor Mickovski wrote on Facebook.

