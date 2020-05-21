In the past 24 hours, 38 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 30 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, 81 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.

Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 210 isolation orders and seven people signed self-isolation statements, the press release reads.

In addition, one person was caught breaking stay-at-home orders during police controls.