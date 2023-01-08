Over 78,000 passengers crossed the Bogorodica border crossing in nine days. Nearly 30,000 of them are Macedonian citizens who spent part of the holidays in neighboring Greece, Sitel reported.

Some of them were only for the New Year holidays, and some of them for Christmas too. According to the official statistics of the border crossing, from December 30 until January 8, 17,451 Macedonian citizens left Macedonia and entered Greece, and 12,388 entered. The highest frequency was registered during the New Year holidays, and a similar situation is expected tonight.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of foreign nationals who have crossed the Bogorodica border crossing has also increased. A total of 48,457 passengers were registered. Of them, about 28,000 entered our country, and 20,464 exited. Most of them are Serbian citizens who travel to Greece and Greek citizens who traditionally spend some of their holidays in Macedonia.