Macedonian Healthcare Ministry plans to destroy 300,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which are set to expire in February. The shots will have to be destroyed in a costly process used for medical waste. The Ministry said it will not reveal how much the procedure will cost, as it has non-disclosure agreements signed with the manufacturer.

As this large stockpile is being dumped, 250,000 new doses will arrive from Italy as a donation, and additional 500,000 doses will be delivered through a contract with Pfizer between May and December. Macedonia in the meantime has about 173,000 doses that expire in the summer. Interest in the vaccines remains low since the lull in the pandemic that started over the autumn, and continues to be low despite the major spike that began after New Year.