Out of 2,024 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 302 new cases were registered, 444 patients have recovered and 10 passed away, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The deceased patients were aged between 47 and 85, and were from Skopje, Strumica, Struga, Prilep, Ohrid and Gostivar.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 92,193 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 80,837 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,841. At the moment, there are 8,515 active cases across the country.