31 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 25 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Friday.

Meanwhile, 23 people were caught without obligatory protective gear, i.e. face masks, the press release read.

The Ministry issued in the past 24 hours, 81 isolation orders and 113 people signed self-isolation statements, it said.

In the same period, no one was caught breaking stay-at-home orders during police controls.