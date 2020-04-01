327 people were tested Wednesday at the Acibadem Sistina Hospital with the new rapid coronavirus test developed in the Netherlands, out of which 54 confirmed positive.

Previously, in the period between March 28-31, a total of 485 people were tested at the Acibadem Sistina Hospital, out of which 34 conformed positive. In the first four days, only 20 percent of the people tested had fever and symptoms of infection.

Today’s report shows a significant increase in the percentage of positive results. Positive patients are referred to the Institute of Public Health to request further screening with molecular tests if they wish.

The Acibadem Sistina Hospital has procured 50,000 rapid tests that can show whether a patient has the IgM or IgG antibodies of the coronavirus within 15 minutes.