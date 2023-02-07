Thirty-three elementary schools received bomb threats on Thursday.

Immediately after receiving the report, measures were taken by police officers to safely evacuate the school and anti-terrorist checks are underway and measures are being taken to clear up the case, reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to Republika’s information, there were reports that bombs were planted in “Dimitar Miladinov”, Kole Nedelkovski”, “Kiro Gligorov”, “Goce Delcev” and “J.H. Pestaloci” in Center. Reports of a bomb planted today also reached the management of the primary school “Braka Miladinovci” in Aerodrom, “Lazo Angelovski” in Novo Lisice.

In some schools, children have already been evacuated and sent home.