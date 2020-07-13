340 COVID-19 patients and people in self-isolation have voted by 3 pm. The voting process is problem-free, said State Election Commission (SEC) president Oliver Derkoski on Monday.

A total of 773 COVID-19 patients and people in self-isolation have registered to vote, with 711 applications accepted by municipal electoral commissions.

The voting process is administered by special electoral teams comprised of health workers and representatives of political parties, under specific protocols.