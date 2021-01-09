349 people fined for violating mask wearing rule Macedonia 09.01.2021 / 14:23 Over the past 24 hours, 349 people were fined for not wearing masks, the Ministry of Interior said Saturday. In its press release, the MoI urges citizens to abide by public health protection guidelines and government protocols against COVID-19. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News Karakachanov: Macedonia passed laws worse than Nazi Germany Mickoski: Defeat of the system, complete restart of every field needed for the state to stand on its feet Santos Silva: Start of EU talks with Skopje, Tirana among priorities of Portugal’s EU Presidency Citizens of Struga warned that the water is not safe to drink Zaev’s smaller coalition partners threaten to withhold votes Daily corona report: 11 deaths and 100 new cases Ambassador Byrnes condemns the assault on the US Capitol Cost of living is well above the average salary, SSM union estimates .
