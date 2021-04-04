Out of 3,246 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, Macedonia registered 734 new cases. Also, 35 deaths were registered in the same time period, including that of a 28-year-old boy from Ohrid, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 134,867 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 109,297 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 3,940. At the moment, there are 21,630 active cases across the country.