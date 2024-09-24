Yesterday, 38 American volunteers arrived in Macedonia as part of the Peace Corps. Over the next two years, they will contribute their knowledge and experience by working with various institutions and organizations throughout the country. The volunteers were greeted at Skopje airport by Peace Corps Macedonia Director David Reaside and other staff members.

During their stay, the volunteers will primarily serve as English teachers in local schools and support community development through work with non-governmental organizations and municipalities. This marks the 27th group of Peace Corps volunteers to work in North Macedonia.

For the first three months, the volunteers will focus on learning local languages and familiarizing themselves with Macedonian culture, with their official service starting in December. Since the Peace Corps began its mission in Macedonia in 1996, more than 800 Americans have served in the country.

