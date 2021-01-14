The Health Ministry informed that out of 2,192 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 396 new cases were registered in: Skopje-198, Kumanovo-12, Stip-12, Prilep-14, Tetovo-18, Struga-9, Veles-13, Bitola-14, Ohrid-11, Kavadarci-13, Gostivar-7, Gevgelija-4, Strumica- 13, Kriva Palanka-3, Radovis-4, Krusevo-3, Kocani-6, Probistip-1, Demir Hisar-1, Pehcevo-1, Delcevo-10, Kratovo-1, Sveti Nikole-3, Kicevo-11, Resen -8, Negotino-6.

15 people died, including four patients from Skopje (aged 82, 70, 85 and 75), one from Kumanovo (60), one from Veles (62), one from Ohrid (61), three patients from Kavadarci (77, 90 and 51), three from Gostivar (73, 67 and 33) and two from Vinica (54 and 83).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 87,986 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 69,137 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,672. At the moment, there are 16,177 active cases across the country.