A new earthquake was felt this afternoon in the eastern part of the country, seismologists said.

According to the data available to the seismologic observatory, the earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was felt by the population in Delcevo, Berovo, Pehcevo and the surrounding area.

A series of smaller quakes, the strongest of which was magnitude 3.2, hit the region in the past two days.