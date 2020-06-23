The Ministry of Health said Tuesday that 1,362 tests have been performed and 118 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Macedonia over the past 24 hours, 4 patients have died, while 74 have recovered.

Most of the confirmed cases were registered in Skopje – 55. The rest were reported in Kumanovo (2), Debar (1), Stip (1), Prilep (4), Tetovo (20), Struga (2), Veles (2), Bitola (1), Ohrid (9), Gostivar (4), Gevgelija (1), Strumica (2), Sveti Nikole (1), Kicevo (1) and Resen (5).

Four people from Skopje died at the “8 September ” hospital – a 58-year-old patient, hospitalized on June 9, a 73-year-old patient, hospitalized on May 26, a 73-year-old patient hospitalized on June 22. And a 72-year-old patient died on June 21, his positive result was confirmed today.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 5,311 confirmed coronavirus cases. 2,048 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 251.

At the moment, there are 3,012 active cases across the country.