Out of 1,253 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 619 new cases were registered, including 127 reinfections, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Health Ministry added 4 deaths to the report, which occurred in July and August.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 334,562 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,414. At the moment, there are 3,905 active cases across the country.