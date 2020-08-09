Of 1,188 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 85 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-32, Kumanovo-9, Debar-3, Shtip-9, Prilep-1, Tetovo-1, Veles-2, Bitola-4, Kavadarci-6, Gostivar-7, Strumica-1, Kochani-1, Demir Hisar-1, Vinica-1, Kicevo-7.

The Institute of Public Health registered 42 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-1, Tetovo-13, Veles-2, Bitola-3, Demir Hisar-2, Delcevo-1, Sveti Nikole-13, Kichevo-7.

Four patients passed away, of which two from Skopje (aged 72 and 84), one from Debar (62) and one from Stip (66).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 11,839 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 7,664 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 527.

At the moment, there are 3,648 active cases in the country, of which 1,335 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 114,807 tests have been carried out in the country.