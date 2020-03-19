Until 16 h, 6 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed on Thursday.

Among them is a 4 year old girl from Stip who was infected with the virus in a kindergarten in England. The family returned to the country on March 14 and was in home isolation. The were tested yesterday, two days after the girl developed the first symptoms. 3 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Debar. The tests have been conducted as part of the screening. One case has been registered in Skopje, a contact of the previously diagnosed. And one coronavirus case has also been confirmed in Gostivar. It is about a woman who returned from Switzerland and who was in home isolation. She reported for testing and indicated in the epidemiological survey that she had a contact with a patient in Switzerland, Filipce said.