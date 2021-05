Health Minister Venko Filipce informed Friday the public that about 40,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the Covax program are expected to arrive in the country during the day.

Nearly 40,000 AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive today under the Covax program, and tomorrow 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines as a donation from the Chinese Army which will be immediately distributed through the already identified immunization channels, he said.