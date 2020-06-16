41 Ministry of Interior (MoI) employees are currently infected with COVID-19, while 180 are self-isolating, MoI spokesperson Toni Angelovski told Slobodna TV Tuesday morning.

He added that the number of infected staffers can change and underlined that measures are being thoroughly implemented.

After learning that three Interior Ministry employees, including Minister Nake Culev’s adviser and two cafeteria staffers, have tested positive for COVID-19, epidemiologists interviewed a total of 67 employees, five of which were ordered to self-isolate for 14 days, Angelovski said.

One of the people who have been put in home isolation, he noted, is State Secretary in the Interior Ministry Magdalena Nestorovska.

Angelovski added that all infected staffers show only mild symptoms and stressed that police officers working in the field are supplied with appropriate protective equipment.