Out of 1,853 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 428 new cases were registered, the Health Ministry said Sunday, adding there were also ten fatalities and 128 recovered patients.

10 people dies, including two patients from Skopje (aged 60 and 66), one from Kumanovo (aged 64), two patients from Prilep (aged 57 and 87), two from Tetovo (aged 75 and 53), one from Struga (aged 55), one from Strumica (aged 83) and one patient from Kriva Palanka (aged 80).

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-200, Kumanovo-16, Debar-2, Stip-9, Prilep-29, Tetovo-30, Struga-2, Veles-6, Bitola-14, Ohrid-4, Kavadarci-17, Gostivar-5, Gevgelija- 15, Strumica-11, Kriva Palanka-1, Radovis-6, Kocani-12, Probistip-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehcevo-1, Berovo-5, Valandovo-2, Vinica-3, Delcevo-4, Kratovo- 2, Sveti Nikole-3, Kicevo-11, Resen-10, Negotino-5.