On Monday, 45 coronavirus cases have been registered in the Balkans, while 89 new cases have been registered in Macedonia alone.

For comparison, Slovenia and Montenegro have declared an end to the epidemic, Croatia has registered no new cases, Greece only one, BiH 14, and in other neighboring countries the number is much lower (Serbia – 18, Bulgaria – 6, Albania – 6).

Seven more people have died from Covid-19, a record daily number since the onset of the crisis: two patients from Skopje at the ages of 80 and 83, two from Kumanovo (66 and 73), two from Tetovo (54 and 65) and a 44-year-old man from Struga.

The total tally has now risen to 140.

So far, 2,315 coronavirus cases have been registered in Macedonia, 606 of which are active cases and 1,569 patients have recovered.