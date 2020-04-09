46 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Macedonia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 663, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Of these, 12 are in Skopje, 13 in Kumanovo, 8 in Prilep, 1 in Tetovo, 2 in Struga, 8 in Veles, 1 in Kocani and 1 in Probishtip.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (273), Kumanovo (143), Debar (49), Shtip (20), Prilep (46), Tetovo (30), Struga (30), Veles (18), Bitola (8), Ohrid (3), Kavadarci (3), Gostivar (4), Gevgelija (4), Strumica (2), Kriva Palanka (3), Radovish (4), Krushevo (3), (Kocani (19), Probistip (1).

In the past 24 hours, 341 people were tested for the coronavirus. Of these, 194 people were tested through the Institute for Public Health, 8 people through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, 19 through the Avicena lab, 24 through the Biotek lab, 96 through the Zan Mitrev Clinic.

A total of 6,571 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.