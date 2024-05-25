The number of people expelled from Germany this year is significantly higher compared to last year. In the first quarter of 2024, the number of deportations increased by one third, writes the newspaper Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, reports Deutsche Welle.

The newspaper reports the data from the German government stated in the answer to a parliamentary question from the Left party. According to them, from January to March this year, 4,791 people were expelled from Germany, or about 34% more compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, Macedonia is at the top of the list of deportations. In the first quarter of 2024, 483 citizens of Macedonia were expelled from Germany. During the entire past year 2023, 1,177 Macedonian citizens were deported. Of the expelled 483 Macedonian citizens in the first quarter of 2024, 233 were women and 227 minors.

In second place in terms of the number of deportations is Turkey, where 449 citizens were returned. It is followed by Georgia (416), Afghanistan (345) and Serbia (312).