More than half of those infected with coronavirus are from Skopje. According to information on the map for monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the country, 49 of the cases positive for the virus are from Skopje. 30 of the 85 confirmed cases are from Debar, two from Stip, two from Kavadarci, one from Ohrid and one from Gostivar.

The Ministry of Health informed Saturday that 9 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the country. Thus, the number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 by 12 h is 85.