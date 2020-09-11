There were 1,542 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 142 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 98 patients have recovered, while five passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-37, Kumanovo-18, Tetovo-13, Gostivar-9, Prilep-8, Kriva Palanka-8, Delcevo-7, Kocani-5, Bitola-4, Strumica-4, Pehcevo-4, Stip-3, Struga-3, Probistip-3, Vinica-3, Makedonski Brod-2, Berovo-2, Kicеvo-2, Resen-2, Debar-1, Radovish-1, Krusevo-1, Valandovo-1, Kratovo-1.

Five patients passed away, one from Makedonski Brod (aged 46), one from Stip (58), one from Gostivar (69), one from Prilep (84) and one from Ohrid (84).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 15,555 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 12,994 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 642.

At the moment, there are 1,919 active cases across the country, of which 588 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 163,132 tests performed in the country until now.