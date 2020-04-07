Four coronavirus patients have passed away at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases – a 52-year-old man from Kumanovo, a 65-year-old woman from the village of Labunista near Struga, a 62-year-old woman from the village of Celopek near Tetovo, and an 81-year-old woman from Stip. A 53-year-old patient from Kumanovo also passed away in his home, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Twenty-nine new coronavirus cases have been registered over the past 24 hours, of which 15 in Skopje, seven in Kumanovo, three each in Struga and Kocani, and one in Prilep.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 599, of which 254 in Skopje, 128 in Kumanovo, 49 in Debar, 34 in Prilep, 29 in Tetovo, 28 in Struga, 20 in Stip, 17 in Kocani, 10 in Veles, 6 in Bitola, 4 in Gostivar, 4 in Gevgelija, 4 in Radovis, 3 in Ohrid, 3 in Kriva Palanka, 2 in Krusevo, 2 in Strumica and 2 in Kavadarci.

386 COVID-19 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,879, said the ministry.