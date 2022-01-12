Full 50 days after the “Besa Trans” bus disaster, the license of the company is finally being revoked. 45 people were killed when the bus taking mostly Macedonian citizens back from Istanbul crashed south of Sofia, in Bulgaria.

The license of the company was quickly suspended, but it required long additional procedures to finally revoke it. The reason for the crash and especially the fast spreading fire that consumed the bus still hasn’t been determined by the Bulgarian investigators, but inspectors found numerous violations in how the company operated.