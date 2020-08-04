Almost six months have passed since the Republic of Macedonia was affected by the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus, and the Government led by SDSM and Zoran Zaev still have neither a strategy nor a way for the country to deal with the crisis, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Tuesday.

Although since the beginning of the pandemic at the press conferences held by the Ministry of Health and Minister Filipce we hear that the country is dealing with the virus well and the situation is being closely monitored, still the daily figures from the beginning until now show that not only the Government takes no measures to deal with the crisis, but have given up the situation and the citizens are left alone. The initial numbers of people infected with the virus that were predicted were around 2,000, for today to witness a staggering number of over 11,000 infections and unfortunately about 500 deaths. The Republic of Macedonia became Lombardy in the Balkans, the party said.

VMRO-DPMNE adds that the biggest victims of the non-work and manipulations of SDSM are the health workers who since day one are on the frontline against the coronavirus and the citizens who unfortunately are left alone. All this must end, and there must be responsibility for the consequences.