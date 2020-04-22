28 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the country over the past 24 hours. 11 were registered in Skopje, 2 in Kumanovo, 9 in Prilep, 2 in Tetovo, 3 in Veles and 1 in Valandovo. Thus, the total number of diagnosed coronavirus patients in our country stands at 1,259.

The Ministry of Health informed that today the Institute of Public Health registered 48 recovered patients.

A 51-year-old patient from Skopje died at the “8 September hospital”, who was hospitalized on April 9 in critical condition and was immediately placed on a ventilator.