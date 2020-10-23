U.S. Army Spc. Juan Hernandez, Jr., McDonald Army Medical Center U.S. Army Medical Activity medical laboratory technician, draws a blood sample from a patient at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., June 26, 2017. The JBLE lab technicians perform over a million tests annually and study the hematology, coagulation, chemistry and microbiology of the samples. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

Out of 2,367 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 518 new cases were registered in:

9 people died, including four patients from Skopje (aged 36, 60, 65 and 53), one patient from Stip (aged 66), one from Radovis (aged 72), one from Strumica (aged 71), one from Probistip (aged 75) and one patient from Makedonska Kamenica (aged 44).

The Public Health Institute registered today 200 recovered patients from all over the country.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 25,991 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 18,247 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 883. At the moment, there are 6,861active cases across the country.