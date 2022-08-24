Out of 1,131 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 381 new cases were registered, including 80 reinfections, and two patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry added four deaths to the report, which occurred in August.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 338,929 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,461. At the moment, there are 2,478 active cases across the country.