62 citizens fined for violating the curfew Macedonia 07.04.2021 / 12:22 Police patrols fined 62 citizens for violating the overnight curfew. The curfew is now in effect from 20h until 5 in the morning. Also, nearly 500 citizens were fined over the past day for violating the mask mandate. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News Serbian press reported that Macedonian police is issuing passports to mobsters as early as 2018 Former chief Public Prosecutor Marko Zvrlevski has died aged 60 Eight doctors from private clinics will start helping out the public clinics that deal with Covid patients Borisov calls on Trifonov to form the next Bulgarian Government Macedonian citizen sought for serious crimes detained in Hamburg Plusinfo: The Zaev Government received an offer from a private company ready to procure a large quantity of Pfizer vaccines Another cold wave hits Macedonia Vaccination rate reaches about 0.8 percent of the population .
Comments are closed for this post.