62 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 17 patients have recovered and two have passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, 771 test have been performed and 62 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 24, Kumanovo – 2, Stip – 14, Tetovo – 12, Struga – 4, Gostivar – 3, and 1 in Veles, Kocani and Valandovo each.

A 60-year-old patient from Struga, admitted for hospital treatment May 22, died at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje, while another patient, aged 64, hospitalized May 29, passed away in the Gostivar hospital.