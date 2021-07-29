Vaccination against COVID-19 is taking place uninterrupted across Macedonia. Field vaccination is also underway. A total of 506,003 citizens have been vaccinated so far, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the latest figures, at least one dose of the vaccine have been administered to 63 percent of the population over the age of 70, to 61 percent of the population over the age of 65, to 56 percent of the population over the age of 60 and to 46 per cent of the population over the age of 50.