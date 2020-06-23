In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued 651 isolation orders, while 346 people signed self-isolation statements, it said in a press release Tuesday.

Moreover, three people were caught ignoring stay-at-home orders during police controls. They face criminal charges against them and will undergo state quarantine at their expense, the press release reads.

According to MoI, 618 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.