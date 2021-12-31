In the period Aug. 6 – Dec. 30., 33% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Macedonia were fully vaccinated, shows the Ministry of Health’s analysis released on Friday.

According to statistics for the past weeks, 67% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

Mortality among unvaccinated is drastically higher, the analysis shows. In the period Aug. 6 – Dec. 30., 2,447 people died from Covid-19, 1,913 were not vaccinated, and only 22% were vaccinated.