Macedonia

Zekiri recently said that he attended a party meeting: Will SDSM leadership be ordered into isolation?

SDSM Vice President Muhamed Zekiri informed today that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Three days ago, he participated in a TV debate on TV 24, and at the very beginning of the show, he stated that he was coming from a meeting with the party leadership of SDSM. The question that now arises is...