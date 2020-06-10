Seven people have passed away and 125 have been diagnosed with Covid-19, of which 89 are from Skopje, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed Wednesday on Facebook.

A 79-year-old patient from Skopje, hospitalized on May 19, a 66-year- old patient from Struga, hospitalized on June 8, a 54-year-old patient from Skopje, hospitalized on June 5 and a 46-year-old patient from Tetovo, who died after emergency admission, have died at the Skopje Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

A 77-year-old patient from Skopje, hospitalized on June 8 and a 73-year-old patient from Struga, hospitalized on June, have died at the “8 September” hospital and a 87-year-old patient, hospitalized on May 26, died at the hospital in Stip.

In the past 24 hours, 1,019 tests have been performed and 125 new Covid-19 cases have been registered.

Most of new cases are registered in Skopje (89), followed by Kumanovo-4, Stip-2, Prilep – 2, Tetovo-11, Struga-3, Veles-1, Ohrid-8, Gostivar-1, Strumica-2, Kicevo-1 and Resen-1.

The Institute for Public Health said that six patients have recovered, of which one in Skopje, one in Prilep, and four in Veles.

There were 1,019 tests made in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said. Of those, 19 tests were made as part of the screening under way in kindergartens in Skopje. All of these tests came back negative.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 3,364 cases. 1,664 people recovered and the number of active cases is 1,536. Death toll has reached 164.