Out of 972 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 313 new cases were registered, including 79 reinfections, and two patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Health Ministry added five deaths to the report, which occurred in August.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 339,240 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,468. At the moment, there are 2,418 active cases across the country.