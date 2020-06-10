While the Ministry of Health informs that 7 people have died from the coronavirus, the leader of SDSM and former Prime Minister of Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, is calling for elections. For him, the seven deaths are just a number. 125 new Covid-19 cases, of which 89 are from Skopje, is a matter of concern and not of collecting political points and using moments to their advantage. These are people with a name and a surname, not a just a number.

But it seems that the data we have in recent days means nothing to him. It is most important for him to hold elections, and as he said, to remove Nake Culev from the post of Minister of Interior.

State of emergency was declared in North Macedonia to adopt measures set to help the economy. The government is to implement its third set of economic measures by the fall and sees no need to adopt another one, said Zaev.

According to him, there’s no reason for the government to seek a state of emergency extension, or grounds to justify such a proposal.