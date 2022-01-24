epa08764781 Two ambulances carrying patients infected with COVID-19 arrive at the University Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 22 October 2020.The autumn wave of COVID-19 filled up hospitals in North Macedonia. The last available beds in the country are in an assembly hospital next to the clinic for infectology which is rapidly filling up. The minister of health Venko Filipce said that if these last capacities are filled, there are no other measures left but setting police curfew and total lock down. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Out of 3,044 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 718 new cases were registered, 95 of which got infected for the second time and 14 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The Health Ministry added to the report 8 deaths which occurred in January.

Out of the total number of deaths (22), nine people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 256,996 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,240. At the moment, there are 20,020 active cases across the country.