Out of 3,044 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 718 new cases were registered, 95 of which got infected for the second time and 14 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
The Health Ministry added to the report 8 deaths which occurred in January.
Out of the total number of deaths (22), nine people have been fully vaccinated.
Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 256,996 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,240. At the moment, there are 20,020 active cases across the country.
